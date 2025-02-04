Smart Money Is Betting Big In VLO Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Valero Energy. Our analysis of options history for Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 66% of traders were bullish, while 33% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $751,915, and 2 were calls, valued at $100,643.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $125.0 and $140.0 for Valero Energy, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Valero Energy's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Valero Energy's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $125.0 to $140.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Valero Energy Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VLO PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $4.95 $4.85 $4.85 $125.00 $149.8K 4.2K 309 VLO PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $4.8 $4.7 $4.8 $125.00 $139.6K 4.2K 600 VLO PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $4.95 $4.55 $4.7 $125.00 $125.9K 4.2K 600 VLO PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $4.45 $4.25 $4.45 $125.00 $116.1K 4.2K 1.3K VLO PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $4.45 $4.2 $4.45 $125.00 $84.1K 4.2K 1.0K

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy is one of the largest independent refiners in the United States. It operates 15 refineries, with a total throughput capacity of 3.2 million barrels a day in the US, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Valero also owns 12 ethanol plants with capacity of 1.6 billion gallons a year and holds a 50% stake in Diamond Green Diesel, which has the capacity to produce 1.2 billion gallons per year of renewable diesel.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Valero Energy, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Valero Energy Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 490,006, the price of VLO is up by 3.69%, reaching $141.2. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 79 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Valero Energy

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $158.5.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on Valero Energy with a target price of $159. * An analyst from Mizuho persists with their Outperform rating on Valero Energy, maintaining a target price of $158.

