Smart Money Is Betting Big In VKTX Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Viking Therapeutics. Our analysis of options history for Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 66% of traders were bullish, while 22% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $176,679, and 4 were calls, valued at $135,200.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $45.0 to $70.0 for Viking Therapeutics during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Viking Therapeutics options trades today is 844.0 with a total volume of 917.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Viking Therapeutics's big money trades within a strike price range of $45.0 to $70.0 over the last 30 days.

Viking Therapeutics Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VKTX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $7.5 $7.4 $7.4 $45.00 $49.5K 371 121 VKTX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $17.3 $16.8 $17.13 $65.00 $41.4K 331 30 VKTX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $13.2 $13.2 $13.2 $67.50 $39.6K 91 30 VKTX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $3.3 $3.1 $3.2 $70.00 $32.0K 3.0K 151 VKTX CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $3.2 $3.1 $3.19 $70.00 $31.9K 3.0K 251

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics Inc is a healthcare service provider. The company specializes in the area of biopharmaceutical development focused on metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's clinical program pipeline consists of VK2809, VK5211, VK0214 products. VK2809 and VK0214 are orally available, tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonists of the thyroid hormone receptor beta. VK5211 is an orally available, non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator.

In light of the recent options history for Viking Therapeutics, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Viking Therapeutics Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 623,928, the VKTX's price is up by 1.21%, now at $51.86. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 62 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Viking Therapeutics

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $96.75.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * In a cautious move, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $102. * In a cautious move, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $102. * An analyst from B. Riley Securities downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $109. * An analyst from Piper Sandler downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $74.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Viking Therapeutics, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.