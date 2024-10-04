Smart Money Is Betting Big In Visa Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Visa. Our analysis of options history for Visa (NYSE:V) revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 45% of traders were bullish, while 36% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 8 were puts, with a value of $442,338, and 3 were calls, valued at $103,030.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $240.0 to $315.0 for Visa over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Visa stands at 603.29, with a total volume reaching 1,229.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Visa, situated within the strike price corridor from $240.0 to $315.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Visa Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume V PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $14.5 $14.45 $14.45 $285.00 $79.4K 669 165 V PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $14.55 $13.65 $14.41 $285.00 $79.2K 669 55 V PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $14.5 $14.15 $14.32 $285.00 $78.7K 669 110 V PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $14.65 $14.2 $14.65 $285.00 $61.5K 669 207 V PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/25/24 $2.0 $1.8 $2.0 $270.00 $58.0K 265 4

About Visa

Visa is the largest payment processor in the world. In fiscal 2023, it processed almost $15 trillion in total volume. Visa operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 160 currencies. Its systems are capable of processing over 65,000 transactions per second.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Visa, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Visa Currently trading with a volume of 1,120,257, the V's price is up by 0.05%, now at $277.0. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 25 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Visa

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $310.6.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Visa with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

