Smart Money Is Betting Big In Visa Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Visa. Our analysis of options history for Visa (NYSE:V) revealed 15 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 73% of traders were bullish, while 20% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 9 were puts, with a value of $350,215, and 6 were calls, valued at $451,110.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $155.0 to $285.0 for Visa over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Visa's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Visa's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $155.0 to $285.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Visa Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume V CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $26.65 $26.2 $26.6 $265.00 $266.0K 561 100 V PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $29.0 $28.95 $29.0 $280.00 $58.0K 1 20 V PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $5.85 $5.8 $5.8 $280.00 $53.9K 1.1K 327 V CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $90.15 $88.15 $89.0 $200.00 $53.4K 61 6 V PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $7.45 $7.35 $7.35 $260.00 $41.8K 1.0K 61

About Visa

Visa is the largest payment processor in the world. In fiscal 2023, it processed almost $15 trillion in total volume. Visa operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 160 currencies. Its systems are capable of processing over 65,000 transactions per second.

In light of the recent options history for Visa, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Visa's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 4,863,001, with V's price down by -4.07%, positioned at $276.89. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 28 days. What The Experts Say On Visa

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $314.6666666666667.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Visa options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

