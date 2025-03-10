Smart Money Is Betting Big In URI Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on United Rentals (NYSE:URI).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with URI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for United Rentals.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $699,572, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $137,243.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $500.0 to $750.0 for United Rentals during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for United Rentals options trades today is 31.0 with a total volume of 224.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for United Rentals's big money trades within a strike price range of $500.0 to $750.0 over the last 30 days.

United Rentals Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume URI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $52.4 $51.1 $51.1 $590.00 $475.2K 27 93 URI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/14/25 $13.5 $13.1 $13.2 $590.00 $110.7K 55 85 URI PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $89.3 $84.0 $87.78 $540.00 $87.7K 33 10 URI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $42.2 $39.3 $41.0 $600.00 $41.0K 16 16 URI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $200.0 $194.0 $198.2 $500.00 $39.6K 4 3

About United Rentals

United Rentals is the world's largest equipment rental company. It principally operates in the United States and Canada, where it commands approximately 15% share in a highly fragmented market. It serves three end markets: general industrial, commercial construction, and residential construction. Like its peers, United Rentals historically has provided its customers with equipment that was intermittently used, such as aerial equipment and portable generators. As the company has grown organically and through hundreds of acquisitions since it went public in 1997, its catalog (fleet size of $21 billion) now includes a range of specialty equipment and other items that can be rented for indefinite periods. 2024 revenue totaled $15.3 billion.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with United Rentals, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is United Rentals Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 642,685, with URI's price down by -4.23%, positioned at $602.18. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 44 days. What The Experts Say On United Rentals

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $974.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

