Smart Money Is Betting Big In URI Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on United Rentals. Our analysis of options history for United Rentals (NYSE:URI) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 44% of traders were bullish, while 44% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $260,570, and 4 were calls, valued at $391,348.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $400.0 to $770.0 for United Rentals over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for United Rentals options trades today is 63.88 with a total volume of 196.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for United Rentals's big money trades within a strike price range of $400.0 to $770.0 over the last 30 days.

United Rentals Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume URI CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $47.0 $43.7 $47.0 $700.00 $230.3K 17 51 URI PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $87.5 $85.5 $85.7 $630.00 $137.1K 52 63 URI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $33.4 $28.2 $29.94 $640.00 $104.2K 129 35 URI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $57.7 $57.0 $57.7 $560.00 $46.1K 32 8 URI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $55.8 $48.9 $52.69 $770.00 $31.6K 5 6

About United Rentals

United Rentals is the world's largest equipment rental company. It principally operates in the United States and Canada, where it commands approximately 15% share in a highly fragmented market. It serves three end markets: general industrial, commercial construction, and residential construction. Like its peers, United Rentals historically has provided its customers with equipment that was intermittently used, such as aerial equipment and portable generators. As the company has grown organically and through hundreds of acquisitions since it went public in 1997, its catalog (fleet size of $21 billion) now includes a range of specialty equipment and other items that can be rented for indefinite periods. 2024 revenue totaled $15.3 billion.

Current Position of United Rentals Trading volume stands at 660,033, with URI's price down by -0.03%, positioned at $625.72. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 47 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for United Rentals

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $974.0.

