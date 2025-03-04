Smart Money Is Betting Big In URBN Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with URBN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Urban Outfitters.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 20% bullish and 20%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $368,718, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $31,500.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $55.0 to $80.0 for Urban Outfitters over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Urban Outfitters stands at 292.67, with a total volume reaching 1,336.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Urban Outfitters, situated within the strike price corridor from $55.0 to $80.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Urban Outfitters Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume URBN PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $25.6 $25.1 $25.33 $80.00 $70.6K 18 28 URBN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $5.0 $4.8 $4.9 $55.00 $65.6K 495 5 URBN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $2.0 $1.9 $1.9 $55.00 $45.6K 617 10 URBN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $13.3 $12.9 $13.1 $65.00 $35.3K 0 79 URBN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $13.6 $13.2 $13.4 $65.00 $34.8K 0 26

About Urban Outfitters

Founded in 1970, Philadelphia-based Urban Outfitters is an apparel and home goods retailer that operates more than 700 stores and e-commerce in the United States (87.5% of fiscal 2024 sales) and other regions. Its retail nameplates are Urban Outfitters, Free People, FP Movement, and Anthropologie. Retail accounted for 91% of fiscal 2024 revenue, but the firm also sells products through a wholesale operation, owns some restaurants, and operates a clothing rental and resale business called Nuuly (5% of sales). Urban Outfitters primarily markets to young adults and offers products in categories such as apparel (66% of sales), home goods (16% of sales), accessories (13% of sales), and more.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Urban Outfitters, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Urban Outfitters With a trading volume of 1,452,913, the price of URBN is down by -1.44%, reaching $58.01. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 77 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Urban Outfitters

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $62.0.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Urban Outfitters with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

