Smart Money Is Betting Big In UPST Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Upstart Hldgs.

Looking at options history for Upstart Hldgs (NASDAQ:UPST) we detected 33 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 51% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 39% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $176,975 and 29, calls, for a total amount of $2,084,154.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $50.0 to $105.0 for Upstart Hldgs during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Upstart Hldgs stands at 1331.0, with a total volume reaching 12,326.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Upstart Hldgs, situated within the strike price corridor from $50.0 to $105.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Upstart Hldgs Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPST CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $27.5 $27.1 $27.5 $65.00 $220.0K 137 20 UPST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $15.95 $14.65 $15.95 $70.00 $196.1K 3.5K 307 UPST CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $7.5 $7.25 $7.37 $90.00 $147.4K 2.5K 16 UPST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $3.05 $2.9 $2.92 $100.00 $146.7K 3.5K 1.5K UPST CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $3.05 $2.85 $2.9 $100.00 $145.0K 3.5K 1.0K

About Upstart Hldgs

Upstart Holdings Inc provides credit services. The company provides a proprietary, cloud-based, artificial intelligence lending platform. The platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to the network of Upstart AI-enabled bank partners. Upstart's platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit and small dollar loans.

In light of the recent options history for Upstart Hldgs, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Upstart Hldgs Standing Right Now? With a volume of 4,097,535, the price of UPST is down -0.78% at $86.21. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 76 days. Expert Opinions on Upstart Hldgs

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $75.4.

* In a positive move, an analyst from B. Riley Securities has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $105. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Sell rating on Upstart Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $15. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Upstart Hldgs, maintaining a target price of $108. * In a positive move, an analyst from Morgan Stanley has upgraded their rating to Equal-Weight and adjusted the price target to $70. * In a positive move, an analyst from JP Morgan has upgraded their rating to Neutral and adjusted the price target to $79.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

