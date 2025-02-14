Smart Money Is Betting Big In UPS Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UPS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for United Parcel Service.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 44% bullish and 44%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $36,900, and 8, calls, for a total amount of $250,300.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $95.0 and $118.0 for United Parcel Service, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for United Parcel Service's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of United Parcel Service's whale activity within a strike price range from $95.0 to $118.0 in the last 30 days.

United Parcel Service Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPS CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/07/25 $1.8 $1.78 $1.8 $115.00 $41.4K 1.6K 399 UPS CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $15.95 $15.8 $15.9 $100.00 $39.7K 122 45 UPS PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/14/25 $2.27 $1.69 $2.05 $118.00 $36.8K 213 200 UPS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $16.0 $15.85 $15.93 $100.00 $31.8K 122 20 UPS CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/14/25 $1.99 $1.98 $1.98 $114.00 $29.5K 983 158

About United Parcel Service

As the world's largest parcel delivery company, UPS manages a massive fleet of more than 500 planes and 100,000 vehicles, along with many hundreds of sorting facilities, to deliver an average of about 22 million packages per day to residences and businesses across the globe. UPS' domestic US package operations generate around 64% of total revenue while international package makes up 20%. Air and ocean freight forwarding and contract logistics make up the remainder.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with United Parcel Service, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of United Parcel Service With a volume of 2,011,334, the price of UPS is up 0.28% at $115.96. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 67 days. Expert Opinions on United Parcel Service

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $138.8.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for United Parcel Service, targeting a price of $149. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their In-Line rating on United Parcel Service, which currently sits at a price target of $147. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Buy rating on United Parcel Service with a target price of $153. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Loop Capital continues to hold a Hold rating for United Parcel Service, targeting a price of $115. * An analyst from Baird downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $130.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest United Parcel Service options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.