Smart Money Is Betting Big In UPS Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UPS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for United Parcel Service.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $271,854, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $313,243.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $110.0 to $145.0 for United Parcel Service over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for United Parcel Service's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of United Parcel Service's whale activity within a strike price range from $110.0 to $145.0 in the last 30 days.

United Parcel Service 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPS CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $6.9 $6.75 $6.9 $140.00 $96.6K 899 142 UPS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $1.15 $0.96 $0.96 $145.00 $82.4K 2.7K 2.2K UPS PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $6.3 $6.2 $6.2 $130.00 $75.0K 1.6K 151 UPS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $19.25 $18.85 $19.25 $135.00 $67.3K 904 45 UPS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $0.98 $0.97 $0.98 $145.00 $59.0K 2.7K 882

About United Parcel Service

As the world's largest parcel delivery company, UPS manages a massive fleet of more than 500 planes and 100,000 vehicles, along with many hundreds of sorting facilities, to deliver an average of about 22 million packages per day to residences and businesses across the globe. UPS' domestic US package operations generate around 64% of total revenue while international package makes up 20%. Air and ocean freight forwarding, truckload brokerage, and contract logistics make up the remainder. UPS is currently pursuing "strategic alternatives" for its truck brokerage unit, Coyote, which it acquired in 2015.

Having examined the options trading patterns of United Parcel Service, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

United Parcel Service's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 1,534,525, the price of UPS is up by 0.14%, reaching $128.78. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 31 days from now.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest United Parcel Service options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.