Smart Money Is Betting Big In UPS Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in UPS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 14 extraordinary options activities for United Parcel Service. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 28% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $408,639, and 7 are calls, amounting to $260,668.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $100.0 to $175.0 for United Parcel Service over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of United Parcel Service stands at 781.25, with a total volume reaching 2,142.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in United Parcel Service, situated within the strike price corridor from $100.0 to $175.0, throughout the last 30 days.

United Parcel Service 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $4.4 $4.25 $4.25 $120.00 $127.5K 2.3K 300 UPS CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/05/24 $13.05 $12.5 $12.5 $125.00 $73.7K 0 60 UPS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $14.5 $14.0 $14.25 $130.00 $71.2K 1.3K 50 UPS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $5.7 $5.55 $5.55 $120.00 $55.5K 479 101 UPS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $8.85 $8.65 $8.85 $125.00 $51.3K 492 58

About United Parcel Service

As the world's largest parcel delivery company, UPS manages a massive fleet of more than 500 planes and 100,000 vehicles, along with many hundreds of sorting facilities, to deliver an average of about 22 million packages per day to residences and businesses across the globe. UPS' domestic US package operations generate around 64% of total revenue while international package makes up 20%. Air and ocean freight forwarding, truckload brokerage, and contract logistics make up the remainder. UPS is currently pursuing "strategic alternatives" for its truck brokerage unit, Coyote, which it acquired in 2015.

In light of the recent options history for United Parcel Service, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is United Parcel Service Standing Right Now? With a volume of 2,754,476, the price of UPS is down -0.6% at $136.75. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 69 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for United Parcel Service with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

