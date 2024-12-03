Smart Money Is Betting Big In Unity Software Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Unity Software (NYSE:U).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with U, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Unity Software.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 27% bullish and 63%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $101,427, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $667,829.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $20.0 and $40.0 for Unity Software, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Unity Software's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Unity Software's whale trades within a strike price range from $20.0 to $40.0 in the last 30 days.

Unity Software Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume U CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $4.15 $4.05 $4.05 $22.00 $202.5K 3.7K 12 U CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.86 $2.68 $2.68 $40.00 $133.4K 4.1K 501 U CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $5.6 $5.55 $5.6 $20.00 $123.2K 3.2K 220 U CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $2.92 $2.68 $2.8 $40.00 $55.7K 4.1K 702 U CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $1.21 $1.21 $1.21 $30.00 $48.4K 3.9K 400

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc provides a software platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D content. The platform can be used to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The business is spread across the United States, Greater China, EMEA, APAC, and Other Americas, of which key revenue is derived from the EMEA region. The products are used in the gaming industry, architecture and construction sector, animation industry, and designing sector.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Unity Software, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Unity Software Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 2,824,073, the U's price is down by -0.25%, now at $24.19. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 83 days. Expert Opinions on Unity Software

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $18.75.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Macquarie continues to hold a Underperform rating for Unity Software, targeting a price of $16. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Needham keeps a Buy rating on Unity Software with a target price of $26. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Unity Software with a target price of $18. * An analyst from Benchmark persists with their Sell rating on Unity Software, maintaining a target price of $15.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Unity Software, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.