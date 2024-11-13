Smart Money Is Betting Big In United States Steel Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on United States Steel.

Looking at options history for United States Steel (NYSE:X) we detected 27 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 11% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 74% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 20 are puts, for a total amount of $2,790,881 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $1,272,720.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $30.0 and $50.0 for United States Steel, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for United States Steel's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across United States Steel's significant trades, within a strike price range of $30.0 to $50.0, over the past month.

United States Steel 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume X CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $3.85 $3.3 $3.4 $43.00 $1.0M 15.6K 3.0K X PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $2.66 $2.35 $2.65 $35.00 $795.0K 5.8K 3.0K X PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $6.6 $6.2 $6.3 $40.00 $598.5K 130.9K 3.5K X PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $6.55 $6.2 $6.55 $40.00 $163.7K 130.9K 4.0K X PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $6.6 $6.15 $6.55 $40.00 $163.7K 130.9K 3.7K

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp operates primarily in the United States but also has a steelmaking capacity in Slovakia. The company's operating segments include North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment includes U. S. Steel's integrated steel plants and equity investees in North America involved in the production of slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke production facilities in the United States. It primarily serves North American customers in the service center, conversion, transportation, construction, container, and appliance, and electrical markets.

In light of the recent options history for United States Steel, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is United States Steel Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 4,361,438, the price of X is up by 0.77%, reaching $40.34. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 78 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for United States Steel

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $43.0.

An analyst from BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on United States Steel, which currently sits at a price target of $43.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

