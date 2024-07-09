Smart Money Is Betting Big In United States Steel Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on United States Steel (NYSE:X).

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 uncommon options trades for United States Steel.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 5% bullish and 94%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $21,030,640, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $2,657,643.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $45.0 for United States Steel over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of United States Steel stands at 36970.2, with a total volume reaching 30,508.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in United States Steel, situated within the strike price corridor from $25.0 to $45.0, throughout the last 30 days.

United States Steel Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume X PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $9.2 $6.6 $8.95 $45.00 $17.9M 26.5K 22.0K X PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $2.48 $1.27 $1.3 $25.00 $2.6M 24.4K 22.0K X CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $4.85 $4.75 $4.75 $40.00 $2.1M 9.9K 668 X CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $2.37 $1.83 $1.84 $45.00 $202.4K 2.1K 1.4K X CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $4.85 $3.8 $4.85 $40.00 $113.9K 9.9K 0

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp operates primarily in the United States but also has a steelmaking capacity in Slovakia. The company's operating segments include North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment includes U. S. Steel's integrated steel plants and equity investees in North America involved in the production of slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke production facilities in the United States. It primarily serves North American customers in the service center, conversion, transportation, construction, container, and appliance, and electrical markets.

Having examined the options trading patterns of United States Steel, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is United States Steel Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 509,294, with X's price down by -0.91%, positioned at $38.84. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 16 days. What Analysts Are Saying About United States Steel

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $45.0.

Showing optimism, an analyst from BMO Capital upgrades its rating to Outperform with a revised price target of $45.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

