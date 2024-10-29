Smart Money Is Betting Big In UNH Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in UNH usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 24 extraordinary options activities for UnitedHealth Group. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 62% leaning bullish and 29% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $331,040, and 17 are calls, amounting to $992,307.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $510.0 to $610.0 for UnitedHealth Group during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for UnitedHealth Group's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across UnitedHealth Group's significant trades, within a strike price range of $510.0 to $610.0, over the past month.

UnitedHealth Group 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UNH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $11.9 $11.3 $11.6 $610.00 $226.1K 926 210 UNH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/08/24 $10.0 $9.3 $10.0 $570.00 $93.0K 76 105 UNH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/08/24 $10.2 $9.3 $10.2 $570.00 $82.6K 76 186 UNH PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $7.95 $7.8 $7.95 $550.00 $79.5K 1.6K 7 UNH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/22/24 $18.9 $16.9 $18.58 $560.00 $74.2K 50 41

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group is one of the largest private health insurers, providing medical benefits to about 50 million members globally, including 1 million outside the us as June 2024. As a leader in employer-sponsored, self-directed, and government-backed insurance plans, UnitedHealth has obtained massive scale in managed care. Along with its insurance assets, UnitedHealth's continued investments in its Optum franchises have created a healthcare services colossus that spans everything from medical and pharmaceutical benefits to providing outpatient care and analytics to both affiliated and third-party customers.

Having examined the options trading patterns of UnitedHealth Group, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is UnitedHealth Group Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 1,107,334, with UNH's price down by -0.44%, positioned at $562.78. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 73 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for UnitedHealth Group

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $633.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald persists with their Overweight rating on UnitedHealth Group, maintaining a target price of $644. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $591. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on UnitedHealth Group, which currently sits at a price target of $650. * An analyst from Keybanc downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $675. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stephens & Co. keeps a Overweight rating on UnitedHealth Group with a target price of $605.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest UnitedHealth Group options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.