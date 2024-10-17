Smart Money Is Betting Big In UNH Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on UnitedHealth Group. Our analysis of options history for UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) revealed 35 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 42% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 9 were puts, with a value of $614,592, and 26 were calls, valued at $2,078,899.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $380.0 to $630.0 for UnitedHealth Group over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in UnitedHealth Group's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to UnitedHealth Group's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $380.0 to $630.0 over the preceding 30 days.

UnitedHealth Group Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UNH CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $9.85 $9.55 $9.6 $580.00 $576.0K 715 727 UNH CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $22.5 $22.0 $22.0 $600.00 $220.0K 383 107 UNH CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/22/24 $9.05 $8.9 $9.03 $585.00 $135.9K 27 152 UNH CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $21.75 $20.05 $21.5 $600.00 $118.2K 383 264 UNH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $42.95 $40.9 $41.53 $590.00 $90.1K 397 92

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group is one of the largest private health insurers, providing medical benefits to about 50 million members globally, including 1 million outside the us as June 2024. As a leader in employer-sponsored, self-directed, and government-backed insurance plans, UnitedHealth has obtained massive scale in managed care. Along with its insurance assets, UnitedHealth's continued investments in its Optum franchises have created a healthcare services colossus that spans everything from medical and pharmaceutical benefits to providing outpatient care and analytics to both affiliated and third-party customers.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with UnitedHealth Group, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of UnitedHealth Group Trading volume stands at 3,352,996, with UNH's price down by -0.55%, positioned at $568.22. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 85 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for UnitedHealth Group

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $629.8.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on UnitedHealth Group with a target price of $650. * An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on UnitedHealth Group, maintaining a target price of $650. * An analyst from RBC Capital persists with their Outperform rating on UnitedHealth Group, maintaining a target price of $595. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on UnitedHealth Group, which currently sits at a price target of $610. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on UnitedHealth Group, which currently sits at a price target of $644.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for UnitedHealth Group with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.