Smart Money Is Betting Big In UNH Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in UNH usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for UnitedHealth Group. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 40% leaning bullish and 30% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $227,742, and 5 are calls, amounting to $399,953.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $250.0 to $580.0 for UnitedHealth Group during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in UnitedHealth Group's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to UnitedHealth Group's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $250.0 to $580.0 over the preceding 30 days.

UnitedHealth Group Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UNH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $331.35 $325.1 $328.0 $250.00 $98.4K 24 3 UNH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $186.95 $180.1 $184.1 $400.00 $92.0K 205 10 UNH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $187.0 $179.4 $184.05 $400.00 $92.0K 205 5 UNH CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $61.0 $59.2 $61.0 $520.00 $61.0K 1.6K 10 UNH PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $6.0 $5.5 $6.0 $580.00 $60.0K 296 35

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group is one of the largest private health insurers, providing medical benefits to about 50 million members globally, including 1 million outside the us as June 2024. As a leader in employer-sponsored, self-directed, and government-backed insurance plans, UnitedHealth has obtained massive scale in managed care. Along with its insurance assets, UnitedHealth's continued investments in its Optum franchises have created a healthcare services colossus that spans everything from medical and pharmaceutical benefits to providing outpatient care and analytics to both affiliated and third-party customers.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding UnitedHealth Group, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of UnitedHealth Group With a trading volume of 574,532, the price of UNH is down by -0.8%, reaching $575.02. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 57 days from now. Expert Opinions on UnitedHealth Group

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $605.2.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $591. An analyst from Argus Research persists with their Buy rating on UnitedHealth Group, maintaining a target price of $600. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Baird continues to hold a Outperform rating for UnitedHealth Group, targeting a price of $640. An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on UnitedHealth Group, maintaining a target price of $604. In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $591.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest UnitedHealth Group options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

