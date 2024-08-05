Smart Money Is Betting Big In ULTA Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Ulta Beauty. Our analysis of options history for Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) revealed 15 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 40% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 11 were puts, with a value of $479,032, and 4 were calls, valued at $276,563.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $305.0 to $395.0 for Ulta Beauty over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Ulta Beauty's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Ulta Beauty's whale trades within a strike price range from $305.0 to $395.0 in the last 30 days.

Ulta Beauty 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ULTA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $18.9 $18.8 $18.9 $340.00 $103.9K 49 73 ULTA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $3.8 $3.7 $3.8 $350.00 $98.2K 123 267 ULTA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $3.8 $2.55 $3.1 $305.00 $90.9K 16 1 ULTA PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $23.1 $22.9 $22.9 $335.00 $66.4K 90 79 ULTA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/09/24 $7.2 $6.4 $6.74 $330.00 $53.9K 114 84

About Ulta Beauty

With 1,385 stores at the end of fiscal 2023 and a partnership with Target, Ulta Beauty is the largest specialized beauty retailer in the US. The firm offers makeup (41% of 2023 sales), fragrances, skin care (19% of sales), and hair care products (19% of sales), and bath and body items. Ulta offers private-label products and merchandise from more than 500 vendors. It also offers salon services, including hair, makeup, skin, and brow services, in all stores. Most Ulta stores are approximately 10,000 square feet and are in suburban strip centers. Ulta was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

In light of the recent options history for Ulta Beauty, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Ulta Beauty's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 355,068, the price of ULTA is down by -3.52%, reaching $329.0. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 17 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Ulta Beauty

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $434.6.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Ulta Beauty, targeting a price of $500. An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Ulta Beauty, which currently sits at a price target of $325. An analyst from Piper Sandler has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $404. An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Ulta Beauty, which currently sits at a price target of $494. An analyst from Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Ulta Beauty, which currently sits at a price target of $450.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Ulta Beauty with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

