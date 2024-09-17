Smart Money Is Betting Big In UBER Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Uber Technologies. Our analysis of options history for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 30% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $2,172,750, and 8 were calls, valued at $1,094,198.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $50.0 to $90.0 for Uber Technologies during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Uber Technologies stands at 2086.56, with a total volume reaching 7,452.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Uber Technologies, situated within the strike price corridor from $50.0 to $90.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Uber Technologies 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UBER PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $8.55 $7.0 $7.15 $65.00 $2.1M 176 3.0K UBER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $5.8 $5.7 $5.79 $80.00 $577.8K 7.4K 24 UBER CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $9.1 $9.05 $9.07 $65.00 $135.9K 1.3K 153 UBER CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $6.0 $5.8 $5.9 $80.00 $100.3K 7.4K 1.1K UBER CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/25/24 $4.05 $4.0 $4.0 $71.00 $80.0K 273 201

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies is a technology provider that matches riders with drivers, hungry people with restaurants and food delivery service providers, and shippers with carriers. The firm's on-demand technology platform could eventually be used for additional products and services, such as autonomous vehicles, delivery via drones, and Uber Elevate, which, as the firm refers to it, provides "aerial ride-sharing." Uber Technologies is headquartered in San Francisco and operates in over 63 countries with over 150 million users who order rides or food at least once a month.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Uber Technologies, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Uber Technologies Standing Right Now? With a volume of 4,620,778, the price of UBER is up 3.02% at $73.68. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 49 days. What The Experts Say On Uber Technologies

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $89.4.

An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Buy rating on Uber Technologies, maintaining a target price of $88. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Loop Capital keeps a Buy rating on Uber Technologies with a target price of $84. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on Uber Technologies with a target price of $88. An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Uber Technologies, maintaining a target price of $97. An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $90.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Uber Technologies with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.