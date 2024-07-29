Smart Money Is Betting Big In UBER Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UBER, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Uber Technologies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 58% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $252,686, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $2,113,444.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $62.5 to $75.0 for Uber Technologies over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Uber Technologies stands at 2151.0, with a total volume reaching 3,132.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Uber Technologies, situated within the strike price corridor from $62.5 to $75.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Uber Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UBER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $14.45 $14.35 $14.35 $65.00 $853.5K 3.1K 595 UBER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $14.35 $14.1 $14.35 $65.00 $685.9K 3.1K 620 UBER CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $13.35 $13.2 $13.2 $67.50 $166.3K 1.2K 10 UBER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $6.45 $6.4 $6.45 $67.50 $161.2K 889 0 UBER CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $13.25 $13.2 $13.2 $67.50 $110.8K 1.2K 136

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies is a technology provider that matches riders with drivers, hungry people with restaurants and food delivery service providers, and shippers with carriers. The firm's on-demand technology platform could eventually be used for additional products and services, such as autonomous vehicles, delivery via drones, and Uber Elevate, which, as the firm refers to it, provides "aerial ride-sharing." Uber Technologies is headquartered in San Francisco and operates in over 63 countries with over 150 million users who order rides or food at least once a month.

In light of the recent options history for Uber Technologies, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Uber Technologies's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 2,933,126, the price of UBER is up by 0.57%, reaching $64.77. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 8 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Uber Technologies

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $88.4.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Uber Technologies with a target price of $95. In a cautious move, an analyst from Wolfe Research downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $90. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from TD Cowen continues to hold a Buy rating for Uber Technologies, targeting a price of $90. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Needham lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $90. An analyst from Melius Research downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $77.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Uber Technologies options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.