Smart Money Is Betting Big In UBER Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Uber Technologies. Our analysis of options history for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) revealed 39 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 43% of traders were bullish, while 41% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 17 were puts, with a value of $1,015,697, and 22 were calls, valued at $5,164,291.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $50.0 to $95.0 for Uber Technologies over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Uber Technologies's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Uber Technologies's whale trades within a strike price range from $50.0 to $95.0 in the last 30 days.

Uber Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UBER CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/19/24 $11.2 $11.05 $11.05 $60.00 $3.6M 3.4K 306 UBER CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $11.8 $11.75 $11.75 $60.00 $235.0K 1.1K 1 UBER CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/19/24 $3.05 $2.98 $3.02 $70.00 $161.2K 36.0K 823 UBER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $2.98 $2.96 $2.98 $70.00 $156.1K 36.0K 1.3K UBER CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $4.75 $4.65 $4.7 $80.00 $141.0K 2.8K 12

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies is a technology provider that matches riders with drivers, hungry people with restaurants and food delivery service providers, and shippers with carriers. The firm's on-demand technology platform could eventually be used for additional products and services, such as autonomous vehicles, delivery via drones, and Uber Elevate, which, as the firm refers to it, provides "aerial ride-sharing." Uber Technologies is headquartered in San Francisco and operates in over 63 countries with over 150 million users who order rides or food at least once a month.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Uber Technologies, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Uber Technologies Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 12,379,216, with UBER's price up by 0.34%, positioned at $70.45. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 36 days. Expert Opinions on Uber Technologies

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $88.66666666666667.

An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Uber Technologies, maintaining a target price of $96. An analyst from RBC Capital has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $80. An analyst from Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Uber Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $90.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

