Smart Money Is Betting Big In UAL Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in UAL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 45 extraordinary options activities for United Airlines Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 55% leaning bullish and 20% bearish. Among these notable options, 13 are puts, totaling $1,138,989, and 32 are calls, amounting to $1,851,072.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $40.0 and $145.0 for United Airlines Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for United Airlines Holdings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across United Airlines Holdings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $40.0 to $145.0, over the past month.

United Airlines Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $8.4 $8.2 $8.39 $90.00 $387.0K 5.6K 754 UAL CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $8.55 $8.15 $8.4 $105.00 $336.0K 64 410 UAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $8.3 $8.2 $8.3 $90.00 $124.4K 5.6K 154 UAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $8.3 $8.25 $8.3 $90.00 $115.3K 5.6K 293 UAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $9.7 $9.55 $9.55 $120.00 $99.3K 1.1K 105

About United Airlines Holdings

United Airlines is a major us network carrier with hubs in San Francisco, Chicago, Houston, Denver, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, and Washington, D.C. United operates a hub-and-spoke system that is more focused on international and long-haul travel than its large us peers.

Current Position of United Airlines Holdings Currently trading with a volume of 2,453,358, the UAL's price is up by 1.52%, now at $93.57. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 46 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for United Airlines Holdings

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $130.0.

An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on United Airlines Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $130.

