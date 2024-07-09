Smart Money Is Betting Big In UAL Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in UAL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 14 extraordinary options activities for United Airlines Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 28% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $328,245, and 7 are calls, amounting to $475,480.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $23.0 and $65.0 for United Airlines Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for United Airlines Holdings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across United Airlines Holdings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $23.0 to $65.0, over the past month.

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UAL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $7.1 $6.9 $7.0 $50.00 $140.0K 617 200 UAL CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $7.15 $7.0 $7.0 $50.00 $140.0K 617 0 UAL PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $10.0 $9.9 $10.0 $52.50 $75.0K 3.3K 6 UAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/12/24 $1.06 $1.0 $1.0 $47.00 $65.7K 1.6K 3 UAL PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $10.0 $9.85 $10.0 $52.50 $60.0K 3.3K 82

About United Airlines Holdings

United Airlines is a major us network carrier with hubs in San Francisco, Chicago, Houston, Denver, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, and Washington, D.C. United operates a hub-and-spoke system that is more focused on international and long-haul travel than its large U.S. peers.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding United Airlines Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of United Airlines Holdings Currently trading with a volume of 3,036,017, the UAL's price is up by 1.05%, now at $47.31. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 8 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest United Airlines Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

