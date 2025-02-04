Smart Money Is Betting Big In TWLO Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Twilio.

Looking at options history for Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) we detected 13 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $216,471 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $232,568.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $60.0 to $160.0 for Twilio during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Twilio's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Twilio's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $60.0 to $160.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Twilio Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TWLO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/07/25 $13.25 $13.15 $13.15 $140.00 $66.1K 94 70 TWLO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $11.5 $10.8 $11.5 $145.00 $40.2K 211 92 TWLO PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $32.75 $31.1 $32.75 $160.00 $39.3K 39 37 TWLO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $94.85 $91.65 $94.0 $60.00 $37.6K 50 4 TWLO PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $19.5 $19.05 $19.2 $135.00 $36.4K 8 44

About Twilio

Twilio is a cloud-based communications platform-as-a-service company offering communication building blocks that allow for a fully customized customer engagement experience spanning voice, video, chat, and SMS messaging. It does this through various application programming interfaces and prebuilt solution applications aimed at improving customer engagement. The company leverages its Super Network, a global network of carrier relationships, to facilitate high-speed, cost-effective communication.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Twilio, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Twilio With a volume of 1,692,165, the price of TWLO is down -0.48% at $145.87. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 9 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Twilio

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $133.4.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

