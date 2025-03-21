Smart Money Is Betting Big In TTWO Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in TTWO usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 15 extraordinary options activities for Take-Two Interactive. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 46% leaning bullish and 46% bearish. Among these notable options, 10 are puts, totaling $896,803, and 5 are calls, amounting to $302,056.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $200.0 and $240.0 for Take-Two Interactive, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Take-Two Interactive's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Take-Two Interactive's whale activity within a strike price range from $200.0 to $240.0 in the last 30 days.

Take-Two Interactive 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TTWO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $12.5 $11.6 $12.5 $200.00 $216.2K 20 513 TTWO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $12.5 $11.6 $12.5 $200.00 $143.7K 20 229 TTWO CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $15.15 $14.8 $15.05 $210.00 $108.3K 1.2K 82 TTWO PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $12.6 $11.7 $12.5 $200.00 $90.0K 20 868 TTWO PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $12.45 $11.6 $12.25 $200.00 $83.3K 20 1.0K

About Take-Two Interactive

Take-Two is one of the largest global developers and publishers of video games, with labels including Rockstar, 2K, and Zynga. Grand Theft Auto is the firm's biggest franchise, accounting for about 30% of total sales for the past decade. NBA 2K is the industry's dominant basketball video game, with Take-Two releasing a new version annually. Other notable franchises include Red Dead Redemption, Borderlands, and Civilization. Typically, more than three quarters of the firm's sales are from in-game spending, with the remainder coming from initial game sales. Since acquiring Zynga in 2022, mobile makes up about half of total sales.

In light of the recent options history for Take-Two Interactive, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Take-Two Interactive's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 1,045,309, with TTWO's price down by -1.14%, positioned at $207.24. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 55 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Take-Two Interactive

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $270.0.

