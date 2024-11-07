Smart Money Is Betting Big In TTWO Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TTWO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Take-Two Interactive.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 12% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $30,708, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $245,755.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $160.0 and $200.0 for Take-Two Interactive, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Take-Two Interactive's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Take-Two Interactive's whale activity within a strike price range from $160.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

Take-Two Interactive 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TTWO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $5.55 $5.2 $5.35 $190.00 $52.9K 601 222 TTWO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $7.35 $7.1 $7.1 $175.00 $41.1K 947 103 TTWO CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $5.65 $4.95 $5.15 $175.00 $33.4K 7.4K 755 TTWO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $5.25 $4.8 $5.05 $175.00 $33.3K 7.4K 633 TTWO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.06 $1.88 $2.06 $160.00 $30.7K 375 3.5K

About Take-Two Interactive

Found in 1993, Take-Two consists of three wholly owned labels, Rockstar Games, 2K, and Zynga. The firm is one of the world's largest independent video game publishers on consoles, PCs, smartphones, and tablets. Take-Two's franchise portfolio is headlined by Grand Theft Auto and contains other well-known titles such as NBA 2K, Civilization, Borderlands, Bioshock, and Xcom. Zynga mobile titles include Farmville, Empires & Puzzles, and CSR Racing.

Present Market Standing of Take-Two Interactive With a volume of 1,690,270, the price of TTWO is up 6.12% at $176.81. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 91 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Take-Two Interactive

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $189.25.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Take-Two Interactive, which currently sits at a price target of $175. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Roth MKM continues to hold a Buy rating for Take-Two Interactive, targeting a price of $182. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Take-Two Interactive, which currently sits at a price target of $205. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Take-Two Interactive, targeting a price of $195.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Take-Two Interactive with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.