Smart Money Is Betting Big In TTD Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Trade Desk.

Looking at options history for Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $873,425 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $160,690.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $46.0 to $57.5 for Trade Desk during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Trade Desk options trades today is 667.4 with a total volume of 345.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Trade Desk's big money trades within a strike price range of $46.0 to $57.5 over the last 30 days.

Trade Desk Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TTD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $8.95 $8.75 $8.75 $55.00 $515.3K 2.3K 0 TTD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $9.7 $9.4 $9.4 $52.50 $94.0K 604 200 TTD PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/02/25 $4.95 $4.8 $4.86 $54.00 $48.6K 76 200 TTD PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $15.8 $15.6 $15.8 $55.00 $47.4K 583 40 TTD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $9.2 $9.1 $9.1 $57.50 $45.5K 761 50

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk provides a self-service platform that helps advertisers and ad agencies programmatically find and purchase digital ad inventory (display, video, audio, and social) on devices like computers, smartphones, and connected TVs. It uses data in an iterative manner to optimize the performance of ad impressions purchased. The firm's platform is referred to as a demand-side platform in the digital ad industry, and it generates revenue from fees based on a percentage of what its clients spend on advertising.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Trade Desk, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Trade Desk's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 1,354,559, the price of TTD is down by -5.47%, reaching $51.16.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 27 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Trade Desk

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $85.6.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for Trade Desk, targeting a price of $72. * An analyst from Keybanc persists with their Overweight rating on Trade Desk, maintaining a target price of $74. * An analyst from Keybanc persists with their Overweight rating on Trade Desk, maintaining a target price of $67. * An analyst from Citizens Capital Markets downgraded its action to Market Outperform with a price target of $115. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for Trade Desk, targeting a price of $100.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Trade Desk with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for TTD

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Keybanc Maintains Overweight Overweight Mar 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight Mar 2025 Keybanc Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for TTD

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.