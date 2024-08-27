Smart Money Is Betting Big In TTD Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TTD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Trade Desk.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 38% bullish and 61%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $387,129, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $362,147.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $50.0 and $145.0 for Trade Desk, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Trade Desk's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Trade Desk's significant trades, within a strike price range of $50.0 to $145.0, over the past month.

Trade Desk Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TTD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $6.15 $6.1 $6.1 $82.50 $213.5K 343 350 TTD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $12.4 $12.25 $12.28 $90.00 $105.4K 174 86 TTD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $12.2 $12.1 $12.15 $140.00 $75.3K 785 379 TTD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $12.25 $11.95 $12.01 $140.00 $68.3K 785 57 TTD CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $7.3 $7.2 $7.2 $100.00 $43.2K 1.2K 200

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk provides a self-service platform that helps advertisers and ad agencies programmatically find and purchase digital ad inventory (display, video, audio, and social) on different devices like computers, smartphones, and connected TVs. It utilizes data to optimize the performance of ad impressions purchased. The firm's platform is referred to as a demand-side platform in the digital ad industry. The firm generates its revenue from fees based on a percentage of what its clients spend on advertising.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Trade Desk, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Trade Desk Trading volume stands at 1,213,568, with TTD's price down by -0.98%, positioned at $102.95. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 72 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Trade Desk

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $104.8.

An analyst from Benchmark has decided to maintain their Sell rating on Trade Desk, which currently sits at a price target of $57. An analyst from BTIG has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Trade Desk, which currently sits at a price target of $114. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Buy rating on Trade Desk with a target price of $108. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Needham keeps a Buy rating on Trade Desk with a target price of $115. An analyst from Baird persists with their Outperform rating on Trade Desk, maintaining a target price of $130.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Trade Desk with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

