Smart Money Is Betting Big In TSM Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Taiwan Semiconductor.

Looking at options history for Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) we detected 71 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 47% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 32% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 17 are puts, for a total amount of $1,187,412 and 54, calls, for a total amount of $3,887,961.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $90.0 to $330.0 for Taiwan Semiconductor over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Taiwan Semiconductor's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Taiwan Semiconductor's significant trades, within a strike price range of $90.0 to $330.0, over the past month.

Taiwan Semiconductor Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $6.2 $6.15 $6.2 $172.50 $299.4K 1.6K 681 TSM PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $2.73 $2.67 $2.68 $125.00 $268.0K 10.3K 1.0K TSM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $14.25 $14.2 $14.17 $170.00 $263.9K 8.5K 954 TSM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $14.3 $14.2 $14.25 $170.00 $247.6K 8.5K 651 TSM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $21.1 $20.8 $21.02 $175.00 $210.2K 10.4K 119

About Taiwan Semiconductor

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is the world's largest dedicated chip foundry, with mid-60s market share in 2024. TSMC was founded in 1987 as a joint venture of Philips, the government of Taiwan, and private investors. It went public in Taiwan in 1994 and as an ADR in the US in 1997. TSMC's scale and high-quality technology allow the firm to generate solid operating margins, even in the highly competitive foundry business. Furthermore, the shift to the fabless business model has created tailwinds for TSMC. The foundry leader has an illustrious customer base, including Apple, AMD, and Nvidia, that looks to apply cutting-edge process technologies to its semiconductor designs. TSMC employs more than 73,000 people.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Taiwan Semiconductor, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Taiwan Semiconductor's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 13,449,627, the TSM's price is up by 4.2%, now at $173.69.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 77 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Taiwan Semiconductor

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $230.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Taiwan Semiconductor, maintaining a target price of $215. * An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on Taiwan Semiconductor, which currently sits at a price target of $250. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Needham lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $225.

Latest Ratings for TSM

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Susquehanna Maintains Positive Positive Apr 2025 Needham Reiterates Buy Buy

