Smart Money Is Betting Big In TSM Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in TSM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 15 extraordinary options activities for Taiwan Semiconductor. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 53% leaning bullish and 33% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $127,002, and 12 are calls, amounting to $1,082,394.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $170.0 and $220.0 for Taiwan Semiconductor, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Taiwan Semiconductor's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Taiwan Semiconductor's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $170.0 to $220.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $15.75 $15.45 $15.73 $190.00 $314.6K 2.4K 374 TSM CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $27.1 $26.4 $26.96 $185.00 $134.8K 1.0K 50 TSM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $26.4 $25.6 $26.07 $185.00 $130.3K 1.0K 100 TSM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/29/24 $5.55 $5.25 $5.55 $187.50 $111.0K 12.7K 201 TSM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/29/24 $5.25 $5.2 $5.25 $187.50 $68.2K 12.7K 364

About Taiwan Semiconductor

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is the world's largest dedicated chip foundry, with over 60% market share. TSMC was founded in 1987 as a joint venture of Philips, the government of Taiwan, and private investors. It went public as an ADR in the us in 1997. TSMC's scale and high-quality technology allow the firm to generate solid operating margins, even in the highly competitive foundry business. Furthermore, the shift to the fabless business model has created tailwinds for TSMC. The foundry leader has an illustrious customer base, including Apple, AMD, and Nvidia, that looks to apply cutting-edge process technologies to its semiconductor designs. TSMC employs more than 73,000 people.

In light of the recent options history for Taiwan Semiconductor, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Taiwan Semiconductor Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 4,231,883, the price of TSM is up by 0.23%, reaching $188.8. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 56 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Taiwan Semiconductor

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $227.5.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Taiwan Semiconductor, targeting a price of $215. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Taiwan Semiconductor with a target price of $240.

