Smart Money Is Betting Big In TSM Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Taiwan Semiconductor. Our analysis of options history for Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) revealed 44 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 54% of traders were bullish, while 34% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 16 were puts, with a value of $1,075,884, and 28 were calls, valued at $11,370,955.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $90.0 to $220.0 for Taiwan Semiconductor over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Taiwan Semiconductor's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Taiwan Semiconductor's whale activity within a strike price range from $90.0 to $220.0 in the last 30 days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSM CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $12.7 $12.55 $12.7 $175.00 $9.5M 58.4K 7.8K TSM CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $13.15 $12.7 $12.7 $160.00 $304.8K 9.0K 240 TSM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $51.25 $50.2 $50.75 $220.00 $253.7K 71 0 TSM CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $15.6 $14.5 $15.5 $160.00 $248.0K 9.0K 507 TSM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $4.1 $4.0 $4.05 $140.00 $186.3K 2.0K 460

About Taiwan Semiconductor

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is the world's largest dedicated chip foundry, with over 60% market share. TSMC was founded in 1987 as a joint venture of Philips, the government of Taiwan, and private investors. It went public as an ADR in the U.S. in 1997. TSMC's scale and high-quality technology allow the firm to generate solid operating margins, even in the highly competitive foundry business. Furthermore, the shift to the fabless business model has created tailwinds for TSMC. The foundry leader has an illustrious customer base, including Apple, AMD, and Nvidia, that looks to apply cutting-edge process technologies to its semiconductor designs. TSMC employs more than 73,000 people.

Where Is Taiwan Semiconductor Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 6,909,457, the price of TSM is up by 2.44%, reaching $170.5. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 55 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $250.0.

An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on Taiwan Semiconductor, which currently sits at a price target of $250. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Susquehanna keeps a Positive rating on Taiwan Semiconductor with a target price of $250.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Taiwan Semiconductor options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.