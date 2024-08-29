Smart Money Is Betting Big In TSCO Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Tractor Supply. Our analysis of options history for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) revealed 13 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 23% of traders were bullish, while 38% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 11 were puts, with a value of $543,423, and 2 were calls, valued at $159,520.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $260.0 to $280.0 for Tractor Supply during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Tractor Supply's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Tractor Supply's whale trades within a strike price range from $260.0 to $280.0 in the last 30 days.

Tractor Supply Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSCO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/06/24 $3.8 $3.5 $3.6 $277.50 $133.2K 22 370 TSCO PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $14.6 $13.6 $14.1 $280.00 $63.4K 150 45 TSCO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $13.1 $13.0 $13.1 $280.00 $60.2K 150 244 TSCO PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $13.4 $12.5 $13.2 $280.00 $59.4K 150 327 TSCO PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $14.7 $14.3 $14.5 $280.00 $58.0K 150 418

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply is the largest operator of retail farm and ranch stores in the United States. The company targets recreational farmers and ranchers and has little exposure to commercial and industrial farm operations. Currently, the company operates 2,254 of its namesake banners in 49 states, including 81 Orscheln Farm and Home stores (rebranded as Tractor Supply), along with 205 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores. Stores are generally concentrated in rural communities, as opposed to urban and suburban areas. In fiscal 2023, revenue consisted primarily of livestock, equine & agriculture (27%), companion animal (25%), and seasonal & recreation (22%).

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Tractor Supply, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Tractor Supply Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 558,445, the TSCO's price is up by 0.16%, now at $273.71. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 56 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Tractor Supply options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.