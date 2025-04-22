Smart Money Is Betting Big In TMUS Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on T-Mobile US. Our analysis of options history for T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 30% of traders were bullish, while 30% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $208,469, and 5 were calls, valued at $191,586.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $230.0 to $310.0 for T-Mobile US during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for T-Mobile US's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of T-Mobile US's whale trades within a strike price range from $230.0 to $310.0 in the last 30 days.

T-Mobile US Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TMUS CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/25/25 $6.7 $6.05 $6.7 $257.50 $53.6K 25 178 TMUS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/25/25 $7.0 $5.75 $6.4 $257.50 $51.2K 25 83 TMUS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $6.15 $5.9 $6.14 $250.00 $47.9K 2.2K 80 TMUS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/25/25 $4.45 $4.1 $4.42 $252.50 $46.6K 34 272 TMUS PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/25/25 $4.45 $4.15 $4.33 $252.50 $41.0K 34 517

About T-Mobile US

Deutsche Telekom merged its T-Mobile USA unit with prepaid specialist MetroPCS in 2013, and that firm merged with Sprint in 2020, creating the second-largest wireless carrier in the us. T-Mobile now serves 77 million postpaid and 21 million prepaid phone customers, equal to around 30% of the us retail wireless market. The firm entered the fixed-wireless broadband market aggressively in 2021 and now serves more than 5 million residential and business customers. In addition, T-Mobile provides wholesale services to resellers.

Having examined the options trading patterns of T-Mobile US, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of T-Mobile US

Trading volume stands at 2,764,506, with TMUS's price up by 1.31%, positioned at $256.81.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 2 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About T-Mobile US

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $275.0.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Benchmark downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $275.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for T-Mobile US with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for TMUS

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Benchmark Reiterates Buy Buy Mar 2025 RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform Sector Perform Mar 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight

