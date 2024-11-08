Smart Money Is Betting Big In TMUS Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on T-Mobile US.

Looking at options history for T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) we detected 20 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $273,000 and 18, calls, for a total amount of $838,335.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $150.0 to $230.0 for T-Mobile US during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in T-Mobile US's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to T-Mobile US's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $150.0 to $230.0 over the preceding 30 days.

T-Mobile US Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TMUS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $4.7 $4.4 $4.55 $230.00 $227.5K 565 506 TMUS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $83.35 $82.1 $82.1 $165.00 $123.2K 1 15 TMUS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $90.0 $88.35 $88.35 $155.00 $61.9K 204 7 TMUS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $83.85 $82.75 $83.85 $160.00 $58.7K 590 7 TMUS CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $56.35 $56.3 $56.35 $185.00 $56.3K 570 10

About T-Mobile US

Deutsche Telekom merged its T-Mobile USA unit with prepaid specialist MetroPCS in 2013, and that firm merged with Sprint in 2020, creating the second-largest wireless carrier in the US. T-Mobile now serves 77 million postpaid and 21 million prepaid phone customers, equal to around 30% of the US retail wireless market. The firm entered the fixed-wireless broadband market aggressively in 2021 and now serves more than 5 million residential and business customers. In addition, T-Mobile provides wholesale services to resellers.

Current Position of T-Mobile US With a trading volume of 813,356, the price of TMUS is up by 1.81%, reaching $235.67. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 76 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for T-Mobile US

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $248.2.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on T-Mobile US, which currently sits at a price target of $254. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Scotiabank keeps a Sector Perform rating on T-Mobile US with a target price of $237. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on T-Mobile US, which currently sits at a price target of $240. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on T-Mobile US, maintaining a target price of $255. * An analyst from Benchmark has decided to maintain their Buy rating on T-Mobile US, which currently sits at a price target of $255.

