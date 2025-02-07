Smart Money Is Betting Big In TKO Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on TKO Group Holdings (NYSE:TKO).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TKO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for TKO Group Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 77% bullish and 22%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $32,390, and 8, calls, for a total amount of $307,386.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $135.0 and $170.0 for TKO Group Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for TKO Group Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of TKO Group Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $135.0 to $170.0 in the last 30 days.

TKO Group Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TKO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $6.9 $5.3 $6.9 $160.00 $109.0K 566 239 TKO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $8.1 $7.9 $7.9 $160.00 $32.3K 21 41 TKO CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $3.6 $3.3 $3.3 $170.00 $31.0K 321 206 TKO CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $3.6 $2.8 $3.4 $170.00 $30.2K 321 479 TKO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $20.3 $20.2 $20.2 $150.00 $29.1K 854 17

About TKO Group Holdings

TKO Group Holdings Inc is a premium sports and entertainment company that comprises UFC, the world's mixed martial arts organization, and WWE, an integrated media organization and the recognized leader in sports entertainment.

Where Is TKO Group Holdings Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 785,629, with TKO's price up by 2.92%, positioned at $165.91. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 19 days. What The Experts Say On TKO Group Holdings

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $165.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Buy rating on TKO Group Holdings, maintaining a target price of $165.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

