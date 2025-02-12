Smart Money Is Betting Big In THC Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Tenet Healthcare.

Looking at options history for Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 22% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 44% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $451,318 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $70,520.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $130.0 to $140.0 for Tenet Healthcare during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Tenet Healthcare's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Tenet Healthcare's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $130.0 to $140.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Tenet Healthcare Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume THC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $12.3 $11.5 $11.82 $140.00 $83.0K 521 70 THC PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $12.7 $11.6 $12.06 $140.00 $82.4K 521 72 THC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $9.2 $8.4 $8.75 $140.00 $61.0K 426 172 THC PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $9.0 $8.3 $8.57 $135.00 $60.3K 612 171 THC PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $9.4 $8.3 $8.81 $135.00 $60.3K 612 173

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare is a Dallas-based healthcare services organization. It operates a collection of hospitals (about 50 as of July 2024) and over 500 ambulatory surgery centers and other outpatient facilities across the U.S., primarily in the South. Through its Conifer segment, Tenet also provides revenue cycle management solutions.

In light of the recent options history for Tenet Healthcare, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Tenet Healthcare Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 1,157,418, with THC's price down by -6.25%, positioned at $130.16. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 0 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

