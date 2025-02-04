Smart Money Is Betting Big In TGT Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Target.

Looking at options history for Target (NYSE:TGT) we detected 13 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 23% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 69% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $707,733 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $117,400.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $115.0 to $175.0 for Target over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Target stands at 748.1, with a total volume reaching 980.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Target, situated within the strike price corridor from $115.0 to $175.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Target Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TGT PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $7.25 $7.05 $7.1 $120.00 $142.0K 1.7K 429 TGT PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $31.5 $29.9 $31.5 $160.00 $129.1K 846 41 TGT PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $31.5 $29.9 $31.5 $160.00 $103.9K 846 74 TGT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $17.25 $16.65 $16.93 $150.00 $84.6K 982 50 TGT PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $31.5 $30.35 $31.5 $160.00 $66.1K 846 100

About Target

Target serves as the nation's seventh-largest retailer, with its strategy predicated on delivering a gratifying in-store shopping experience and a wide product assortment of trendy apparel, home goods, and household essentials at competitive prices. Target's upscale and stylish image began to carry national merit in the 1990s—a decade in which the brand saw its top line grow threefold to almost $30 billion—and has since cemented itself as a leading US retailer.Today, Target operates over 1,950 stores in the United States, generates over $100 billion in sales, and fulfills over 2 billion customer orders annually. The firm's vast footprint is typically concentrated in urban and suburban markets as the firm seeks to attract a more affluent consumer base.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Target, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Target With a trading volume of 872,997, the price of TGT is up by 0.47%, reaching $134.79. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 28 days from now. What The Experts Say On Target

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $142.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Bernstein has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Target, which currently sits at a price target of $142. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Target, targeting a price of $150. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Hold rating on Target with a target price of $134. * An analyst from Guggenheim persists with their Buy rating on Target, maintaining a target price of $155. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Neutral rating on Target with a target price of $133.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

