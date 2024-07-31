Smart Money Is Betting Big In TGT Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Target (NYSE:TGT).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TGT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for Target.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 66% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $164,505, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $449,680.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $120.0 to $160.0 for Target over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Target options trades today is 1830.88 with a total volume of 1,854.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Target's big money trades within a strike price range of $120.0 to $160.0 over the last 30 days.

Target 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TGT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/23/24 $3.1 $2.94 $2.94 $157.50 $149.9K 53 514 TGT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $10.15 $10.0 $10.15 $145.00 $89.3K 2.5K 114 TGT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $8.0 $7.85 $8.0 $150.00 $80.0K 2.7K 215 TGT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $4.6 $3.85 $3.85 $120.00 $77.0K 486 250 TGT PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $8.0 $7.95 $7.95 $150.00 $59.6K 1.8K 109

About Target

Target serves as the nation's sixth-largest retailer, with its strategy predicated on delivering a gratifying in-store shopping experience and a wide product assortment of trendy apparel, home goods, and household essentials at competitive prices. Target's upscale and stylish image began to carry national merit in the 1990s—a decade in which the brand saw its top line grow threefold to almost $30 billion—and has since cemented itself as a leading US retailer.Today, Target operates over 1,950 stores in the United States, generates over $100 billion in sales, and fulfills over 2 billion customer orders annually. The firm's vast physical footprint is typically concentrated in urban and suburban markets as the firm seeks to attract a more affluent consumer base.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Target, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Target's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 1,247,030, the TGT's price is up by 1.21%, now at $149.75. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 14 days. What The Experts Say On Target

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $156.0.

An analyst from Piper Sandler has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $156.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

