Smart Money Is Betting Big In TEM Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Tempus AI. Our analysis of options history for Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) revealed 15 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 53% of traders were bullish, while 40% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $2,110,857, and 9 were calls, valued at $462,039.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $20.0 and $55.0 for Tempus AI, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Tempus AI stands at 773.83, with a total volume reaching 5,516.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Tempus AI, situated within the strike price corridor from $20.0 to $55.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Tempus AI Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TEM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $13.2 $12.8 $12.81 $35.00 $1.9M 345 1.5K TEM CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $5.9 $5.7 $5.7 $50.00 $113.4K 725 222 TEM CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $5.7 $5.6 $5.6 $50.00 $112.0K 725 625 TEM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/25/25 $2.85 $2.5 $2.5 $47.00 $61.2K 332 291 TEM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $11.8 $11.1 $11.46 $55.00 $53.2K 2.4K 55

About Tempus AI

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company. It has built the Tempus Platform, which comprises both a technology platform to free healthcare data from silos and an operating system to make the resulting data useful. Its Intelligent Diagnostics use AI, including generative AI, to make laboratory tests more accurate, tailored, and personal.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Tempus AI, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Tempus AI

Trading volume stands at 3,760,693, with TEM's price up by 4.93%, positioned at $44.2.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 33 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Tempus AI

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $70.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $70.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Tempus AI, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for TEM

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Needham Reiterates Buy Buy Mar 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight Mar 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for TEM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.