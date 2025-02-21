Smart Money Is Betting Big In TCOM Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Trip.com Group.

Looking at options history for Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $401,324 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $88,950.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $65.0 to $70.0 for Trip.com Group during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Trip.com Group's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Trip.com Group's whale activity within a strike price range from $65.0 to $70.0 in the last 30 days.

Trip.com Group Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TCOM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $5.3 $5.1 $5.2 $65.00 $101.4K 1.6K 0 TCOM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $5.0 $4.7 $4.8 $65.00 $82.0K 1.6K 349 TCOM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $2.9 $2.8 $2.8 $70.00 $64.6K 1.0K 66 TCOM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $7.9 $7.8 $7.8 $70.00 $50.7K 286 32 TCOM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $2.6 $2.3 $2.45 $65.00 $46.5K 644 33

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com is the largest online travel agent in China and is positioned to benefit from the country's rising demand for higher-margin outbound travel as passport penetration is only 12% in China. The company generated about 78% of sales from accommodation reservations and transportation ticketing in 2020. The rest of revenue comes from package tours and corporate travel. Before the pandemic in 2019, the company generated 25% of revenue from international business, which is important to its margin expansion. Most of sales come from its online platform, but the company also maintains offline call centers. The competes in a crowded OTA industry in China, including Meituan, Alibaba-backed Fliggy, Tongcheng, and Qunar. The company was founded in 1999 and listed on the Nasdaq in December 2003.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Trip.com Group, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Trip.com Group Trading volume stands at 1,768,208, with TCOM's price up by 2.65%, positioned at $67.86. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 3 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Trip.com Group with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.