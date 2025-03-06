Smart Money Is Betting Big In Sweetgreen Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in SG usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for Sweetgreen. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 66% leaning bullish and 33% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $141,124, and 5 are calls, amounting to $228,510.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $21.0 to $30.0 for Sweetgreen during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Sweetgreen's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Sweetgreen's whale trades within a strike price range from $21.0 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

Sweetgreen Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.7 $4.7 $5.59 $30.00 $55.4K 1.4K 100 SG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $2.75 $2.65 $2.75 $25.00 $55.2K 343 205 SG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $0.75 $0.65 $0.65 $21.00 $51.6K 3.4K 460 SG CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $2.7 $2.45 $2.55 $29.00 $50.9K 328 0 SG CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $2.45 $2.3 $2.3 $25.00 $36.8K 343 430

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen Inc is a mission-driven, next-generation restaurant and lifestyle brand that serves healthy food at scale. Its bold vision is to be as ubiquitous as traditional fast food, but with the transparency and quality that consumers increasingly expect. It is creating plant-forward, seasonal, and earth-friendly meals from fresh ingredients and produce that prioritizes organic, regenerative, and local sourcing.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Sweetgreen, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Sweetgreen Currently trading with a volume of 1,268,038, the SG's price is up by 8.28%, now at $24.91. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 63 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Sweetgreen

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $36.0.



* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for Sweetgreen, targeting a price of $30. * In a cautious move, an analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $45. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Neutral rating for Sweetgreen, targeting a price of $27. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for Sweetgreen, targeting a price of $43. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on Sweetgreen with a target price of $35.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.



