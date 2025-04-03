Smart Money Is Betting Big In SRPT Options

Investors with significant funds have taken a bearish position in Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT), a development that retail traders should be aware of.

This was brought to our attention today through our monitoring of publicly accessible options data at Benzinga. The exact nature of these investors remains a mystery, but such a major move in SRPT usually indicates foreknowledge of upcoming events.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner identified 9 options transactions for Sarepta Therapeutics. This is an unusual occurrence. The sentiment among these large-scale traders is mixed, with 11% being bullish and 77% bearish. Of all the options we discovered, 8 are puts, valued at $395,971, and there was a single call, worth $61,500.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $60.0 to $60.0 for Sarepta Therapeutics over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Sarepta Therapeutics's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Sarepta Therapeutics's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $60.0 to $60.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Sarepta Therapeutics Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SRPT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/04/25 $2.5 $1.85 $1.9 $60.00 $95.0K 5.7K 5.2K SRPT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/04/25 $2.2 $2.15 $2.2 $60.00 $81.8K 5.7K 3.3K SRPT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $12.7 $12.0 $12.3 $60.00 $61.5K 273 1 SRPT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/04/25 $2.0 $1.95 $2.0 $60.00 $42.8K 5.7K 4.5K SRPT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/04/25 $1.7 $1.45 $1.7 $60.00 $42.1K 5.7K 5.4K

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on treating rare, infectious, and other diseases. It targets a broad range of diseases while focusing on the rapid development of its drug candidates. Sarepta's involves proprietary RNA-targeted technology platforms to be used for developing novel pharmaceutical products to treat a broad range of diseases and address key unmet medical needs. The company uses third-party contractors to manufacture its product candidates. Majority of company's product candidates are at an early stage of development.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Sarepta Therapeutics, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Sarepta Therapeutics

With a volume of 1,234,594, the price of SRPT is down -6.84% at $58.2.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 27 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $106.0.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from RBC Capital has revised its rating downward to Sector Perform, adjusting the price target to $87. * An analyst from Scotiabank has decided to maintain their Sector Perform rating on Sarepta Therapeutics, which currently sits at a price target of $80. * In a positive move, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. has upgraded their rating to Neutral and adjusted the price target to $75. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Needham keeps a Buy rating on Sarepta Therapeutics with a target price of $183. * An analyst from Scotiabank downgraded its action to Sector Perform with a price target of $105.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for SRPT

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Needham Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 HC Wainwright & Co. Upgrades Sell Neutral Mar 2025 RBC Capital Downgrades Outperform Sector Perform

