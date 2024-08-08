Smart Money Is Betting Big In SRPT Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Sarepta Therapeutics.

Looking at options history for Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) we detected 13 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 38% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $368,057 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $348,950.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $55.0 and $165.0 for Sarepta Therapeutics, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Sarepta Therapeutics options trades today is 293.44 with a total volume of 904.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Sarepta Therapeutics's big money trades within a strike price range of $55.0 to $165.0 over the last 30 days.

Sarepta Therapeutics Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SRPT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $35.0 $33.4 $35.0 $100.00 $175.0K 120 50 SRPT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $82.6 $79.3 $81.25 $55.00 $81.2K 82 10 SRPT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $9.6 $9.5 $9.5 $125.00 $67.4K 91 76 SRPT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $33.1 $33.0 $33.0 $100.00 $49.5K 120 65 SRPT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/09/24 $4.4 $1.95 $2.15 $134.00 $44.9K 425 54

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on treating rare, infectious, and other diseases. It targets a broad range of diseases while focusing on the rapid development of its drug candidates. Sarepta's strategy involves proprietary RNA-targeted technology platforms to be used for developing novel pharmaceutical products to treat a broad range of diseases and address key unmet medical needs. The company uses third-party contractors to manufacture its product candidates. Most of company's product candidates are at an early stage of development.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Sarepta Therapeutics, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Sarepta Therapeutics With a volume of 2,656,675, the price of SRPT is down -3.62% at $134.99. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 83 days. Expert Opinions on Sarepta Therapeutics

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $179.4.

An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Sarepta Therapeutics, which currently sits at a price target of $203. Showing optimism, an analyst from RBC Capital upgrades its rating to Outperform with a revised price target of $182. An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Sarepta Therapeutics, which currently sits at a price target of $200. An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald persists with their Neutral rating on Sarepta Therapeutics, maintaining a target price of $152. An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Neutral rating on Sarepta Therapeutics, maintaining a target price of $160.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

