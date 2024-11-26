Smart Money Is Betting Big In SPOT Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in SPOT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 20 extraordinary options activities for Spotify Technology. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 20% leaning bullish and 65% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $1,065,572, and 14 are calls, amounting to $1,021,660.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $240.0 to $540.0 for Spotify Technology over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Spotify Technology's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Spotify Technology's whale activity within a strike price range from $240.0 to $540.0 in the last 30 days.

Spotify Technology 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SPOT PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $46.2 $45.25 $46.2 $470.00 $693.0K 22 150 SPOT CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $53.15 $52.5 $52.5 $460.00 $315.0K 429 100 SPOT CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $53.0 $52.0 $52.0 $460.00 $197.6K 429 40 SPOT PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $61.7 $58.7 $61.0 $500.00 $122.0K 153 121 SPOT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/27/24 $43.95 $40.5 $42.15 $440.00 $92.7K 2.5K 3

About Spotify Technology

Spotify is the leading global music streaming service provider, with over 600 million monthly active users and 250 million paying subscribers, with the latter comprising the firm's premium segment. most of the firm's revenue and nearly all its gross profit come from the subscribers, who pay a monthly fee to access a very comprehensive music library that consists of most of the most popular songs ever recorded, including all from the major record labels. The firm also sells separate audiobook subscriptions and integrates podcasts within its standard music app. Podcast content is not exclusive and is typically free to access on other platforms. Ad-supported users can access a similar music catalog but cannot customize a similar on-demand experience.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Spotify Technology, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Spotify Technology Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 1,263,121, the SPOT's price is down by -0.16%, now at $480.61. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 70 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Spotify Technology

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $474.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from TD Cowen persists with their Hold rating on Spotify Technology, maintaining a target price of $416. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Spotify Technology, maintaining a target price of $470. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Spotify Technology with a target price of $475. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Buy rating for Spotify Technology, targeting a price of $490. * An analyst from Benchmark has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Spotify Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $520.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Spotify Technology, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.