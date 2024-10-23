Smart Money Is Betting Big In SOFI Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on SoFi Techs. Our analysis of options history for SoFi Techs (NASDAQ:SOFI) revealed 40 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 55% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 11 were puts, with a value of $704,730, and 29 were calls, valued at $1,584,722.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $3.0 to $20.0 for SoFi Techs over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for SoFi Techs's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of SoFi Techs's whale activity within a strike price range from $3.0 to $20.0 in the last 30 days.

SoFi Techs 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SOFI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $1.17 $1.14 $1.15 $12.00 $298.9K 6.4K 2.6K SOFI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.5 $1.48 $1.48 $10.00 $137.1K 102.3K 2.6K SOFI CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $1.12 $1.11 $1.11 $12.00 $121.9K 6.4K 5.2K SOFI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $1.17 $1.15 $1.17 $11.00 $117.1K 1.7K 1.2K SOFI PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $10.25 $10.2 $10.25 $20.00 $102.5K 113 220

About SoFi Techs

SoFi is a financial-services company that was founded in 2011 and is based in San Francisco. Initially known for its student loan refinancing business, the company has expanded its product offerings to include personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, investment accounts, banking services, and financial planning. The company intends to be a one-stop shop for its clients' finances and operates solely through its mobile app and website. Through its acquisition of Galileo in 2020, the company also offers payment and account services for debit cards and digital banking.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with SoFi Techs, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is SoFi Techs Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 37,661,442, the SOFI's price is down by -1.7%, now at $10.4. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 6 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for SoFi Techs with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.