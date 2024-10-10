Smart Money Is Betting Big In SOFI Options

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on SoFi Techs (NASDAQ:SOFI), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in SOFI often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 22 options trades for SoFi Techs. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 31% bullish and 63% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $33,200, and 21 calls, totaling $1,122,422.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $4.0 to $12.0 for SoFi Techs during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of SoFi Techs stands at 30396.17, with a total volume reaching 28,579.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in SoFi Techs, situated within the strike price corridor from $4.0 to $12.0, throughout the last 30 days.

SoFi Techs Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SOFI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/11/24 $0.64 $0.64 $0.64 $8.00 $88.0K 14.8K 2.2K SOFI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.15 $2.12 $2.11 $7.00 $84.4K 61.6K 502 SOFI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $0.91 $0.9 $0.91 $9.00 $81.7K 26.6K 1.5K SOFI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.75 $3.7 $3.75 $5.00 $78.7K 22.0K 994 SOFI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $3.85 $3.8 $3.8 $5.00 $76.0K 22.0K 781

About SoFi Techs

SoFi is a financial-services company that was founded in 2011 and is based in San Francisco. Initially known for its student loan refinancing business, the company has expanded its product offerings to include personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, investment accounts, banking services, and financial planning. The company intends to be a one-stop shop for its clients' finances and operates solely through its mobile app and website. Through its acquisition of Galileo in 2020, the company also offers payment and account services for debit cards and digital banking.

Current Position of SoFi Techs With a trading volume of 27,216,356, the price of SOFI is up by 0.64%, reaching $8.65. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 19 days from now.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

