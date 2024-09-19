Smart Money Is Betting Big In SOFI Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on SoFi Techs.

Looking at options history for SoFi Techs (NASDAQ:SOFI) we detected 13 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 61% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $195,502 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $449,997.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $5.0 and $15.0 for SoFi Techs, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for SoFi Techs's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of SoFi Techs's whale trades within a strike price range from $5.0 to $15.0 in the last 30 days.

SoFi Techs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SOFI PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $2.3 $2.26 $2.28 $10.00 $114.0K 1.2K 500 SOFI CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $0.78 $0.77 $0.78 $10.00 $105.1K 23.3K 196 SOFI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.55 $3.45 $3.55 $5.00 $71.0K 23.1K 246 SOFI CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $2.2 $2.17 $2.17 $10.00 $43.4K 32.7K 1.0K SOFI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $2.2 $2.17 $2.17 $10.00 $43.4K 32.7K 666

About SoFi Techs

SoFi is a financial-services company that was founded in 2011 and is based in San Francisco. Initially known for its student loan refinancing business, the company has expanded its product offerings to include personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, investment accounts, banking services, and financial planning. The company intends to be a one-stop shop for its clients' finances and operates solely through its mobile app and website. Through its acquisition of Galileo in 2020, the company also offers payment and account services for debit cards and digital banking.

In light of the recent options history for SoFi Techs, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of SoFi Techs With a volume of 48,503,121, the price of SOFI is up 1.42% at $8.22. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 39 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for SoFi Techs, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.