Smart Money Is Betting Big In SNOW Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Snowflake. Our analysis of options history for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) revealed 13 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 46% of traders were bullish, while 38% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $114,750, and 11 were calls, valued at $786,245.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $120.0 to $230.0 for Snowflake over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Snowflake's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Snowflake's whale trades within a strike price range from $120.0 to $230.0 in the last 30 days.

Snowflake Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNOW CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $9.6 $8.75 $9.3 $230.00 $185.0K 613 201 SNOW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $20.4 $20.05 $20.4 $155.00 $101.9K 6.0K 0 SNOW PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $6.05 $5.5 $5.65 $145.00 $84.7K 1.1K 150 SNOW CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $9.6 $9.25 $9.25 $230.00 $84.1K 613 695 SNOW CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $9.6 $8.75 $9.25 $230.00 $82.3K 613 784

About Snowflake

Founded in 2012, Snowflake is a fully managed platform that consolidates data hosted on different public clouds for centralized analytics and governance. Snowflake's cloud-native architecture allows users to independently scale the compute and storage layers, providing customers with optimized performance at lower costs. The company's data lake and data warehouse products support a variety of use cases, including business analytics, data engineering, and artificial intelligence. Snowflake is widely used by Fortune 2000 companies in financial services, media, and retail sectors.

Present Market Standing of Snowflake

With a trading volume of 1,002,096, the price of SNOW is up by 4.24%, reaching $166.25.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 20 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Snowflake

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $185.4.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from DA Davidson keeps a Buy rating on Snowflake with a target price of $200. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Snowflake, which currently sits at a price target of $200. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Overweight rating on Snowflake with a target price of $175. * An analyst from Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Snowflake, which currently sits at a price target of $192. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Macquarie lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $160.

Latest Ratings for SNOW

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Keybanc Maintains Overweight Overweight

