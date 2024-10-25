Smart Money Is Betting Big In SNOW Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Snowflake.

Looking at options history for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 11% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $259,256 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $377,858.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $85.0 to $165.0 for Snowflake over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Snowflake's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Snowflake's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $85.0 to $165.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Snowflake Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNOW CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/08/24 $22.6 $22.1 $22.1 $95.00 $221.0K 0 100 SNOW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $9.05 $9.0 $9.05 $115.00 $105.8K 2.7K 135 SNOW CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $14.9 $14.6 $14.72 $115.00 $79.5K 259 56 SNOW PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $54.7 $54.6 $54.7 $165.00 $65.6K 95 12 SNOW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $4.3 $4.2 $4.2 $160.00 $46.2K 2.4K 134

About Snowflake

Founded in 2012, Snowflake is a data lake, warehousing, and sharing company that came public in 2020. To date, the company has over 3,000 customers, including nearly 30% of the Fortune 500 as its customers. Snowflake's data lake stores unstructured and semistructured data that can then be used in analytics to create insights stored in its data warehouse. Snowflake's data sharing capability allows enterprises to easily buy and ingest data almost instantaneously compared with a traditionally months-long process. Overall, the company is known for the fact that all of its data solutions that can be hosted on various public clouds.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Snowflake, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Snowflake Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 518,636, with SNOW's price up by 1.53%, positioned at $116.68. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 33 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

