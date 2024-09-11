Smart Money Is Betting Big In SNOW Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in SNOW usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 13 extraordinary options activities for Snowflake. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 61% leaning bullish and 23% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $3,143,642, and 7 are calls, amounting to $294,409.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $100.0 to $170.0 for Snowflake over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Snowflake's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Snowflake's significant trades, within a strike price range of $100.0 to $170.0, over the past month.

Snowflake Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNOW PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $18.0 $17.75 $18.0 $115.00 $2.7M 87 1.5K SNOW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $34.2 $34.0 $34.0 $140.00 $136.0K 232 42 SNOW PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $19.5 $19.1 $19.2 $105.00 $134.4K 344 70 SNOW PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $62.3 $59.35 $60.9 $170.00 $115.7K 428 20 SNOW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $3.4 $3.3 $3.4 $110.00 $67.1K 716 509

About Snowflake

Founded in 2012, Snowflake is a data lake, warehousing, and sharing company that came public in 2020. To date, the company has over 3,000 customers, including nearly 30% of the Fortune 500 as its customers. Snowflake's data lake stores unstructured and semistructured data that can then be used in analytics to create insights stored in its data warehouse. Snowflake's data sharing capability allows enterprises to easily buy and ingest data almost instantaneously compared with a traditionally months-long process. Overall, the company is known for the fact that all of its data solutions that can be hosted on various public clouds.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Snowflake, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Snowflake With a volume of 2,016,652, the price of SNOW is up 1.3% at $111.7. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 77 days. What The Experts Say On Snowflake

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $155.4.

An analyst from HSBC has elevated its stance to Hold, setting a new price target at $121. An analyst from Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Snowflake, which currently sits at a price target of $180. An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Snowflake, maintaining a target price of $146. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Buy rating on Snowflake with a target price of $145. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Loop Capital continues to hold a Buy rating for Snowflake, targeting a price of $185.

